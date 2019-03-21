Aperitivo’s Cheese Bracket will decide which cheese will come out on top

Posted 12:03 PM, March 21, 2019, by , Updated at 12:02PM, March 21, 2019

Grand Rapids wine bar, Aperitivo, is getting pretty cheesy in celebration of College Basketball Brackets. Instead of filling out NCAA brackets to see which team will come out on top, fill out a bracket for which cheese will be named the best of all cheeses.

Participants must head to Aperitivo, located at the Downtown Market Grand Rapids, to fill out a bracket which has the shop's most popular cheese listed. Winners of each matchup are determined by total sales during the round's date listed on the bracket.

March Cheese Madness Bracket

Winning brackets will receive a 1/2 pound of each of the cheeses to reach the final four.

Cheese Brackets must be filled out at the store and must be submitted by Friday at noon.

Show support for the cheese you want to be number one by using #CHEESPN on social media.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.