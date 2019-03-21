Aperitivo’s Cheese Bracket will decide which cheese will come out on top

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grand Rapids wine bar, Aperitivo, is getting pretty cheesy in celebration of College Basketball Brackets. Instead of filling out NCAA brackets to see which team will come out on top, fill out a bracket for which cheese will be named the best of all cheeses.

Participants must head to Aperitivo, located at the Downtown Market Grand Rapids, to fill out a bracket which has the shop's most popular cheese listed. Winners of each matchup are determined by total sales during the round's date listed on the bracket.

Winning brackets will receive a 1/2 pound of each of the cheeses to reach the final four.

Cheese Brackets must be filled out at the store and must be submitted by Friday at noon.

Show support for the cheese you want to be number one by using #CHEESPN on social media.