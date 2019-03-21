Boy struck by hit and run driver on way to bus stop

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Montcalm Co. Sheriff is asking for help in finding a driver who hit an 11-year-old boy as he was walking to his bus stop Thursday morning.

The incident happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Maple Hill Road north of Lake Montcalm Road in Reynolds Township.

Investigators say the boy and his brother were walking on the right edge of the road heading south, when he was hit by a southbound vehicle. The vehicle continue on Maple Hill Road and turned left onto Lake Montcalm Road. The boys continued on to school where they notified officials at Tri County Schools. School officials contacted the Montcalm County Sheriff.

Investigators did find vehicle parts at the scene. They believe the vehicle was a Ford F150 between 2007 to 2014, or a similar type vehicle. The color is unknown.

The boy suffered minor injuries and was being tended to by his family.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 989-831-7590 or call the tip line at 989-831-7593.