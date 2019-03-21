× Break-in at vacant building prompts lockdown at Lakeview schools

LAKEVIEW, Mich. — Lakeview schools were put on a precautionary lockdown Thursday after someone was found in a vacant building.

In a Facebook post, Lakeview Community Schools said a vacant elementary building had its doors kicked in and had someone in the boiler storage room.

School officials called police, who took someone into custody without incident.

The lockdown was put in place at 11:30 a.m. due to the scene’s proximity to other buildings, and was lifted around 1 p.m.