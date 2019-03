× City Barbeque announces opening date for Kentwood location

KENTWOOD, Mich. — City Barbeque has announced when it will announce its first Michigan location.

The restaurant, located at 3050 28th St. SE in Kentwood, will open April 8.

A grand opening event will be held April 13, where donations benefiting Kid’s Food Basket will be accepted. The restaurant will also donate 10 percent of the sales from the grand opening to the organization