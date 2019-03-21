Cottage & Lakefront Living Show returns to DeVos Place March 22-24

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The hustle and bustle around Michigan's waterways are slightly quiet now, but as the snow and ice melt, people will be out on the water and beaches. Get ready for summer by snagging great deals and see the latest in summer recreation at the Cottage and Lakefront Living Show.

DeVos Place will be filled with hundreds of exhibitors including cottage and lakefront home builders, realtors, seawalls, docks, and lifts; indoor and outdoor cottage-style furnishings; security systems, landscapers, cottage maintenance and service companies, and improvement and remodeling companies.

There will also be boats, watercraft, SUPs, kayaks, canoes, plus gear for towboats.

Seminars will be taught by experts all weekend such as Cottage Succession Planning, Charcuterie at the Cottage, Ultimate Guide to Vacation Rental Success, Manage Your Decorating/Design Project Like a Pro, Fantastic Phone Photography, and many more.

The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show will take place on March 22-24.

For a complete list of events and vendors, visit grcottageshow.com.