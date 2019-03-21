Dining with Dave Bracket – Last matchups of Round 1

FOX 17 – The final day of the first round is upon us in the Dining with Day bracket. Click here to read about the bracket and download a copy for yourself.

Below you will find four polls for your choice of favorite Dining with Dave segment. Remember, there are no winners or losers here, this is just for fun and to show off some great West Michigan dining spots. Follow the links to learn more about each spot.

Leading vote getters from Wednesday’s votes were Grand Rapids Food Trucks, Crane’s Pie Pantry, The Paisley Pig and Downtown Trini’s. They’ll be back with new matchups in the second round on Tuesday, except for Downtown Trini’s which will automatically move on due to fewer entries in their region. Stay tuned for that.

Grand Rapids Region

Silver Star Cafe’ and Bar Louie

Southern Tier

Fabiano’s Family Restaurant (airing today) and Louie’s Trophy House

Lakeshore

Boatwerks and Curragh Irish Pub

Northern Tier

Amore’ Trattoria Italiana and Cedar Springs Brewing