Father-son from Caledonia pulling for Michigan in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Dan Broekhuizen and his son Josh, of Caledonia, decided to make the trip to Iowa to watch their Wolverines in the big dance.

"It's his spring break so we were sitting around at home figuring if they were in Columbus, we were going to go to Columbus?" Dan said. "We figured Des Moines wasn't much further so we said hey why not let's hop in the car and go have a weekend together."

"It's so cool because I've been a Michigan fan my whole life: Josh added. "I've been to a lot of basketball games but I've never been to the tournament so it's just a great experience."

Michigan is playing Montana Thursday night with the winner getting Florida on Saturday.