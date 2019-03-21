Father-son from Caledonia pulling for Michigan in Des Moines

Posted 11:11 PM, March 21, 2019, by

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Dan Broekhuizen and his son Josh, of Caledonia, decided to make the trip to Iowa to watch their Wolverines in the big dance.

"It's his spring break so we were sitting around at home figuring if they were in Columbus, we were going to go to Columbus?" Dan said.  "We figured Des Moines wasn't much further so we said hey why not let's hop in the car and go have a weekend together."

"It's so cool because I've been a Michigan fan my whole life: Josh added. "I've been to a lot of basketball games but I've never been to the tournament so it's just a great experience."

Michigan is playing Montana Thursday night with the winner getting Florida on Saturday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.