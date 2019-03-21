× GR organization hosts ‘job shop’ to create opportunities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —A Grand Rapids organization is hoping to open doors and create opportunities for people in the community through a hiring fair.

On Thursday, LINC UP brought together employers from all over West Michigan in hopes of providing interviews and jobs for those who attended.

“The goal is to do more for (the job shops) to expand and grow bigger,” said hiring liaison Shaquille Anthony. “We want to just be a light and a resource for people to get employment, and we want to expand those opportunities and we want people to come take advantage of it.”

To learn how to get involved with the organization, visit LINC UP’s website or Facebook page.