Grandville distillery ‘excited’ to be part of community

Posted 8:34 PM, March 21, 2019, by

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A new distillery has opened its doors in downtown Grandville.

Michigan Moonshine Distillery, located on the corner of Chicago Drive and Wilson Avenue, offers hand-crafted cocktails with the base of each drink made in-house.

Co-owner Jason Smith says they are excited to be a part of the community in Grandville.

“Grandville embraced us,” Smith said. “They just have been the best municipality to work with. The mayor was here for our grand opening.”

The community was welcoming to the business, as more than 2,000 people followed it on Facebook before it had its grand opening.

Smith says while Michigan already has great beer and wine communities, distilleries may be part of the next boom.

“We are trying to get things done in Lansing to make things easier, special things for using Michigan products,” Smith said. “There’s just this great community where if we all work together, I truly believe the next boom will be in the distillery industry.”

