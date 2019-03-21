× Howe Military Academy to close after 135 years

HOWE, Ind. (AP) — A private military preparatory school in northern Indiana will close after 135 years due to ongoing budget shortfalls and dwindling enrollment, officials said.

Howe Military Academy President Thomas Tate made the announcement on Monday. The boarding school for grades 7 through 12 will shutter after the current school year, The Journal Gazette reported. Tate blamed “rising costs and declining enrollment for more than a decade” at the school in Howe, about 40 miles east of South Bend.

“Fiscal challenges associated with a vast, but aging, campus, small class sizes, highly educated and qualified faculty and staff, and robust programming and student opportunities come at a very high cost — one that our business model is not able to support,” the announcement said.

The school will help students, faculty and staff pursue alternative plans for the next school year, officials said. Academic, athletic and extracurricular programs will continue as planned for the rest of the current school year.

“While this is a time of sadness as we come to the end of an era, we celebrate the success, camaraderie, and friendship that Howe has provided to so many,” Tate wrote.

The planned closure of the 100-acre (40-hectare) campus comes five years after the school survived a similar financial crisis thanks to a $2 million donation from a graduate.

Howe Military Academy opened in 1884. It began admitting women in 1988 and has more than 5,000 alumni, according to the school’s website.