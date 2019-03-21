Kzoo woman’s car, cellphone found in Wisconsin

Posted 10:55 PM, March 21, 2019

Courtesy photos of Amanda Hanover.

KENOSHA, Wisc. — Wisconsin police are searching for a Kalamazoo woman after finding her vehicle unoccupied.

Kenosha police found 39-year-old Amanda Hanover’s vehicle with her cellphone inside. Police said she was last seen by family in Michigan and doesn’t have any known ties to the area.

Hanover is described as standing 5-foot-4, weighing 115 pounds, having brown hair with a red streak and blue eyes. Police said she may be wearing glasses, but didn’t have a description of the clothes she was last seen in.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-656-1234 or Detective Alfredson at 262-605-5203.

