Matthews’ big night propels Michigan past Montana in NCAA tournament

Posted 11:52 PM, March 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:56PM, March 21, 2019

DES MOINES, IOWA - MARCH 21: Charles Matthews #1 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates the play against the Montana Grizzlies in the second half during the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on March 21, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Charles Matthews scored 22 points on 8 of 12 shooting as no. 2 seed Michigan easily beat no. 15 Montana Thursday night 74-55 in the west region.

For Matthews, who missed some time due to an injured ankle, it was his highest point output since February 12th.  The redshirt junior also grabbed 10 rebounds in the game.

“It feels great” Matthews told Dana Jacobson of Turner Sports after the game.  “I had never really been injured before but my teammates were there for me, my coaches were there for me and it feels great to be able to play up to the level I am capable.”

The Wolverines (29-6) jumped out to a 15-4 lead and were still up 32-21 at the break.

Ignas Brazdeikis added 14 points and 7 rebounds and Jon Teske contributed 11 points and 9 boards.

Michigan will meet 10-seed Florida (20-15) on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena.

