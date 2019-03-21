Meet Armondo Castro, driver of El Toro Loco

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Starting Friday the sights and sounds of the Monster Jam: Triple Threat Series will take over the Van Andel Arena.

Many are familiar with the iconic trucks like Gravedigger, El Toro Loco, and Blue Thunder, but who's behind the wheel? And what's it like to have that much power in hand?

Armondo Castro, the athlete behind the wheel of El Toro Loco, dropped by the studio to talk about his experiences on the track.

Monster Jam will be at Van Andel Arena March 22-24.

For details on show times and pit parties, visit ticketmaster.com, or purchase tickets in person at the Van Andel Arena Box office.