Meet Armondo Castro, driver of El Toro Loco

Posted 11:15 AM, March 21, 2019, by

Starting Friday the sights and sounds of the Monster Jam: Triple Threat Series will take over the Van Andel Arena.

Many are familiar with the iconic trucks like Gravedigger, El Toro Loco, and Blue Thunder, but who's behind the wheel? And what's it like to have that much power in hand?

Armondo Castro, the athlete behind the wheel of El Toro Loco, dropped by the studio to talk about his experiences on the track.

Monster Jam will be at Van Andel Arena March 22-24.

For details on show times and pit parties, visit ticketmaster.com, or purchase tickets in person at the Van Andel Arena Box office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.