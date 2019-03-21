Michigan bill would lower drunken-driving limit to 0.05

Posted 4:27 PM, March 21, 2019, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Newly introduced legislation would make Michigan the second state to lower its drunken-driving limit to a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.05 percent.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving is supporting the House bill that was proposed by Democrats Thursday. It would drop the limit to 0.05 percent, from 0.08 percent — the limit in 48 other states.

Utah’s 0.05 threshold took effect in December.

MAAD President Helen Witty says critical driving skills are impaired at a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.05.

The sponsor, Democratic Rep. Abdullah Hammoud of Dearborn, says more must be done to prevent “a completely avoidable epidemic.” He points to how five Michigan family members were killed in January when a suspected drunken driver headed the wrong way on Interstate 75 in Kentucky.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.