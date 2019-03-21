Michigan Top Rank Showcase coming to Grand Rapids March 30

While most sports fans will be watching basketball this month, there are thousands in gyms across the country working on their game to become better players. Now one of the fastest growing basketball training programs in the Midwest is coming back to Grand Rapids. All players at any level looking to develop and improve as athletes can come to the Michigan Top Rank Showcase.

The Michigan Top Rank Showcase will take place at MSA Fieldhouse on March 30. Doors open at 8 a.m.

To request an invitation, visit toprankshowcase.com.

