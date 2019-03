× Oberon-inspired donuts available next week in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A sign of spring in Southwest Michigan is also found in a local donut shop.

Donuts inspired by Oberon beer will be available staring Monday, March 25 at Sweetwater’s Donut Mill in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek.

Customers can place their orders starting Thursday at each of the three locations. Donuts and donut holes are available.

The donuts do not actually contain any beer and are for all ages.

