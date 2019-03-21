× Police: Men involved in St. Patrick’s Day attack identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Police say the four men caught on video in an assault on St. Patrick’s Day have been identified and interviewed.

The four men were interviewed by detectives at Grand Rapids Police headquarters on Thursday. No charges have been filed at this time.

Video showed one man sucker punch a man in the street at Ionia and Cherry on March 17. Another man then took the victim’s cell phone. Two others were in the group and left the area.

FOX 17 caught up with the men at Grand Rapids Police headquarters Thursday.