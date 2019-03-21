Police: Men involved in St. Patrick’s Day attack identified

Posted 1:25 PM, March 21, 2019, by

Image courtesy: GRPD, via Facebook. 3-17-2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Police say the four men caught on video in an assault on St. Patrick’s Day have been identified and interviewed.

The four men were interviewed by detectives at Grand Rapids Police headquarters on Thursday. No charges have been filed at this time.

Video showed one man sucker punch a man in the street at Ionia and Cherry on March 17. Another man then took the victim’s cell phone. Two others were in the group and left the area.

FOX 17 caught up with the men at Grand Rapids Police headquarters Thursday. We’ll have more on this case starting at 4:00 p.m. on FOX 17 News.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.