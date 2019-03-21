× Police: Search for double murder person-of-interest goes nationwide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids police say the search for a person-of-interest in a double murder a week ago has gone nationwide.

Police are trying to find Derrell Brown, 45, to determine his role in the double murder of Cherletta Baber-Bey and Keyona Griffin on March 14 in the 500 block of Sheldon SE. Both Baber-Bey and Griffin died from gunshot wounds. Brown lives at the same address and was dating Baber-Bey.

The Kent County Prosecutor has issued a warrant for Brown for Receiving and Concealing a Stolen Firearm. A judge has ordered investigators to extradite Brown to Grand Rapids wherever in the U.S. that he may be picked up.

Anyone with information as to where Derrell Brown may be should call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345. Silent Observer is offering a cash reward for the location and arrest of Brown.