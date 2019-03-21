Poppin Huis gives back to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day, and spreading awareness is a mission that's near and dear to the hearts of Poppin Huis.

Poppin Huis, a popcorn, treats, and gift shop in downtown Holland, re-opened in March of 2019 under the new ownership of a small family investment group. Although the tradition, vision, and quality of the original store and products remain intact, the Poppin Huis also sells unique gifts, children’s clothes and toys, fill-it-yourself gift boxes, a monthly subscription box, refillable tins, and more.

To show their commitment to giving back and spreading awareness of Down Syndrome, the owners of Poppin Huis created the Super Jay brand. The brand is inspired by co-owners Ben and Katelyn's son, Jameson, who has Down syndrome. These branded items are for sale in the store, and for every Super Jay item sold the business will donate $3.21 to Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan.

To help raise money for DSAWM and support their business, they're having a buy-one-get-one half off all popcorn when customers mention the Morning Mix.

Online shoppers can also enter the promo code FOXFLAVORS at checkout for 40 percent off one online order of the 5 Flavor Sampler. Both of these deals are valid through March 31.

Poppin Huis is located at 224 South River Avenue in downtown Holland.

To look at all their products, visit poppinhuis.com.