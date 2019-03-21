× Powerball jackpot missed; climbs to over $600 million this weekend

LANSING, Mich. – No one hit the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, so now over $600 million will be up for grabs this weekend.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday night’s multi-state drawing is estimated right now at $625 million, but will likely grow higher.

No one hit the numbers of 10-14-50-53-63 and Powerball 21. Four people matched the five numbers and won $1 million each. One person matched all five numbers and played the “powerplay” so they won $2 million.