Powerball jackpot missed; climbs to over $600 million this weekend

Posted 11:26 AM, March 21, 2019, by

LANSING, Mich. – No one hit the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, so now over $600 million will be up for grabs this weekend.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday night’s multi-state drawing is estimated right now at $625 million, but will likely grow higher.

No one hit the numbers of 10-14-50-53-63 and Powerball 21.  Four people matched the five numbers and won $1 million each. One person matched all five numbers and played the “powerplay” so they won $2 million.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.