Spartan fans make the trip to Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A lot of Michigan State fans are in Iowa to watch their team in the NCAA tournament, but Bradley has traveled well, too since it's just a four hour drive from Peoria, Illinois.

We caught up with some fans as they made their way into the arena Thursday and two really stood out, we often think of a house divided being between Michigan and Michigan State fans but yes, there's a such thing as a house divided between Bradley and Michigan State fans as well, we talked to a married couple who are representing both the Spartans and Braves.

"I graduated from Bradley" said Kevin Ross, "our son went to Michigan State and she's (Kevin's wife Jennifer) is representing MSU on his behalf, the brackets come out and i see Michigan State is playing Bradley i was excited for them but they're going in as a 15 playing a two and I was like oh boy this is going to be a game."

"I'm excited" Jennifer added. "It's the first time we've been to a playoff game so that's an additional fun thing but yeah i'm excited."

Jennifer is the one celebrating tonight as Michigan State defeated Bradley 76-65 to advance.