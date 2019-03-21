Test: Air quality normal at Vicksburg elementary school

Posted 6:05 PM, March 21, 2019, by

VICKSBURG, Mich. — Air tests conducted at a Vicksburg elementary school have determined the air quality is normal after being questioned due to an employee’s illness.

Vicksburg Community Schools hired Nova Environmental to conduct testing Jan. 31 after a teacher at Sunset Lake Elementary School became ill in December.

School officials say other staff members said the illness may be due to air quality after another teacher at the school got sick earlier in the year.

While testing determined the air quality was normal, officials said it was important to investigate.

“Once we found out that she became ill, we initiated the test with Nova,” Superintendent Keevin O’Neill.

He said more tests are coming and the district’s investigation is still going.

Nova Environmental will be at the school at 4 p.m. Monday to answer questions from parents.

