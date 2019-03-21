The Cheesecake Factory is coming to West Michigan

Posted 7:18 AM, March 21, 2019

KENTWOOD, Mich.– The Cheesecake Factory plans to open its first location in West Michigan.

Slated to open in October, it’s the latest business to join the redevelopment at Woodland Mall in Kentwood. It will be the second location in Michigan, the first being in Novi.

The Cheesecake Factory is known for its extensive menu, generous portions and legendary desserts, including SkinnyLicious® dishes with 590 calories or less, and more than 50 signature cheesecakes and desserts.

The Cheesecake Factory will join Black Rock Bar & Grill, high-end retailer Von Maur and REI.

 

 

1 Comment

