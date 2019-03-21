Winston leads Spartans past Bradley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- When the Spartans needed him most, Cassius Winston delivered.

"I just want to do anything to help my team win" Winston said after his teams 76-65 win over Bradley in the first round of the NCAA tournament. "Anything we're lacking i try to do as much as i can, we don't have the weight of the world in our shoulders, in that moment it's just basketball, it's team versus team and we don't get caught up in the rankings and who they are it's just two teams trying to advance."

Michigan State trailed the 15th-seeded Braves multiple times in the second half, trailing by a point with less than seven minutes to play when Winston hit a pair of free throws and a jumper to give his team the lead for good.

"He's not afraid to take over" Spartans forward Xavier Tillman said. "He has that ability and he sees it when we're in a slump and not hitting shots he just takes over and scores the next two or three possessions to bring the lead back up."

"He showed why he's one of the best players in the country again" Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid added. "I think he had 26 and some big assists, he's a great player, controls the game and i'm glad he's on my team."

Winston and the Spartans will try to get to the sweet 16 for the first time since 2015 when they take on Minnesota on Saturday.