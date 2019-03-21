Wolverines look to lean on unselfishness in the NCAA Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Michigan Wolverines are looking to lean on team chemistry and an unselfish way of play on Thursday night when they face Montana in the NCAA tournament.

"Team basketball and making the right plays," sophomore guard Jordan Poole said on what it will take to go deep into the tournament. "I feel like we've shown that in the Big Ten tournament games, being able to compete the way we did, I feel like that's what it'll take."

Kalamazoo Central alum Isaiah Livers is ready for his second trip to the NCAA tournament as well, but in a much bigger role this March.

"Everyone has to be held accountable," he said, "there will be points of iso where you have to guard your man by yourself and points where you have to make decisions by yourself but it's just accountability."

The Wolverines are back to being the loose and fun locker room they were before Sunday's loss to Michigan State and have put that in the rearview mirror. According to senior Charles Matthews, there's a few keys to having a successful tournament.

"Playing team ball and playing together," Matthews said, "playing to win and playing to have fun. If we're having more fun than the other team we're going to win for sure, if we're out there enjoying the moment I feel confident we're going to win the games."

The Wolverines face the Grizzlies in the late game on Thursday night, tipoff will be approximately 9:20 pm ET.