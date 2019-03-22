2 hospitalized after rollover crash in Kzoo Co.

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized Friday after a rollover crash in Kalamazoo County.

It happened around 5 p.m. at the entrance ramp onto US-131 from Stadium Drive in Oshtemo Township.

Authorities said an SUV was trying to pass a vehicle when the driver overcorrected, sending the vehicle across the highway, over the median and causing a rollover that ejected a passenger.

The driver and passenger were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

