A taste of summer: Oberon released for 2019

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. – Spring hasn’t sprung until the barrel’s wrung at Bell’s Brewery Inc., Monday, March 25 is Oberon Day.

Oberon Day celebrates the release of Bell’s iconic spring seasonal wheat ale with Midnight tap parties, release parties, and big specials at area pubs and restaurants anticipating the scent of Summer that’s just around the corner.

To help prepare everyone for Monday, Bell’s is offering an online “excuse generator” which sends an email to your boss, family or whoever may impede your enjoyment of an Oberon. Click here to participate.

Once you’ve gotten your letter, head out to Oberon’s Release Party at Korner Pub Owossoa from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The release is also taking over Sweetwater’s Donut Mill where they’ll selling Oberon-Flavored donuts and donut holes with a light orange flavor; topped with festive sprinkles, a pretzel, and a dried candied orange slice.