Arrival of spring celebrated at Grand Rapids Art Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The bi-annual exhibit & competition celebrating art and floral design will be held this weekend at the Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM).

Art in Bloom will be on display from March 22nd – 24th featuring 17 designer’s interpretations of works from the museum’s collection. The designs will be displayed alongside their inspiring pieces in the GRAM’s level 3 galleries.

“We’re thrilled for the return of Art in Bloom to the Grand Rapids Art Museum,” GRAM Communications Manager Elizabeth Payne tells FOX 17. “See the first signs of spring at GRAM and experience the Museum’s art collection alongside the creativity and talent of our region’s floral professionals.”

Each arrangement will be voted on for a Juried Winner on March 22nd, as well as a People’s Choice Winner to be announced March 24th at 2 p.m.

Times for each event during the exhibit are as follows:

Friday, March 22 
6 pm – 9 pm: Art in Bloom Opening Reception and People’s Choice Award voting begins
6:45 pm – 9 pm: Creativity Uncorked: Wall Flowers
7 pm: Juried Winner announcement

Saturday, March 23 
10 am – 5 pm: Galleries open  and People’s Choice Award voting continues
10:30 am  – 11:30 am: Little Member Morning
11 am – 12 pm: Drop-in Tour: Art in Bloom led by  GRAM Assistant Curator and Floral Designer
12:30 – 3:30 pm: Adult Workshop: Crepe Paper Flowers
1  pm – 4  pm: Drop-in  Studio: Pixel Pictures

Sunday, March 24 
11 am – 12 pm: Art  Social: Art in Bloom
12 pm: Galleries open and People’s Choice Award voting continues
12:30 pm – 3:30 pm: Adult Workshop: Crepe Paper Flowers
2 pm: People’s Choice Award Announcement
2 pm – 3 pm: Sunday Classical Concert Series: DeVos String Quartet

