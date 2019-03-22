× Father uses woodworking hobby to fundraise adoption

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – The Zehr’s have just begun the roughly one-year journey to adopt a child internationally.

The journey, however, will cost thousands of dollars. On average, international adoptions cost between $30,000 and $45,0000.

Dan and Sheila Zehr first need the initial adoption fee of $5,000. To help raise that money, Dan is turning his hobby into a new cause – to bring home a child.

Dan has been woodworking for about 7 years and creates everything from tables to home decor.

If you’d like to donate, you can find the family’s donation site here.

You can also find Dan’s work on online platforms such as Facebook Marketplace.