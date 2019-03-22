Firefighters battle flames at building in Kent County

Posted 7:29 AM, March 22, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We’re working to learn more about a structure fire in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Professional Firefighters Local 366 wrote a post at 7:06 a.m. on their Facebook page that they were on scene of a working fire on the 1000 block of Lafayette Ave SE.

According to the post, when they arrived smoke was coming from the building and crews found fire in the walls.

FOX 17 crews are on their way. We will continue to update you as we learn more.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.