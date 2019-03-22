Florida has Michigan’s attention in preparation for second round

Posted 10:33 PM, March 22, 2019, by

Head coach John Beilein of the Michigan Wolverines reacts against the Montana Grizzlies in the first half during the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on March 21, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Michigan is getting set to play a 10-seed in Florida in Saturday’s second round of the NCAA Tournament, but the Wolverines do not see a double-digit seed when looking at the Gators.

“These guys have great tradition,” Michigan head coach John Beilein said.  “They’ve won a lot of games this year and over the past four years, Coach White has done a great job.

“We’re going to have to play well, we’re going to have to play better than we did yesterday and I thought we played well yesterday.”

Florida is known more for its defense but shot it well against Nevada in the first round and had four players score in double figures.

“Their whole team is athletic from what I saw on film,” sophomore forward Isaiah Livers said. “They also have people who can shoot the ball so that will be a problem, players that drive and kick out we just have to stay disciplined in our gaps.”

Tip for Michigan and Florida is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.