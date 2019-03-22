× Florida has Michigan’s attention in preparation for second round

DES MOINES, Iowa — Michigan is getting set to play a 10-seed in Florida in Saturday’s second round of the NCAA Tournament, but the Wolverines do not see a double-digit seed when looking at the Gators.

“These guys have great tradition,” Michigan head coach John Beilein said. “They’ve won a lot of games this year and over the past four years, Coach White has done a great job.

“We’re going to have to play well, we’re going to have to play better than we did yesterday and I thought we played well yesterday.”

Florida is known more for its defense but shot it well against Nevada in the first round and had four players score in double figures.

“Their whole team is athletic from what I saw on film,” sophomore forward Isaiah Livers said. “They also have people who can shoot the ball so that will be a problem, players that drive and kick out we just have to stay disciplined in our gaps.”

Tip for Michigan and Florida is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.