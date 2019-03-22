Florida Man Googles self to find out which Florida Man he is

Posted 10:53 AM, March 22, 2019, by

Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It turns out there’s a “Florida Man” in all of us.

A new social media challenge is allowing people to look up what version of “Florida Man” they are based on their birthdays.

“Florida Man” has become shorthand for a unique brand of idiocy mined from the Sunshine State’s never-ending news stories about people doing stupid stuff, usually with guns, drugs, booze or reptiles.

The challenge asks people to run their birthday and “Florida Man” in a search engine to find out what “Florida Man” headline pops up. Then, like all good things, they must post the answer on social media.

The challenge has become a social media sensation which isn’t surprising since the idea of “Florida Man” crept into the nation’s consciousness with the @_FloridaMan Twitter account.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.