Fruitport Community Schools present ‘Legally Blonde the Musical’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRUITPORT, Mich.-- Theater students at Fruitport Community Schools invite you to their production of Legally Blonde the Musical, on March 22nd and 23rd at the Fruitport Middle School auditorium.

Show times are 7 p.m. on the 22nd and 1:30 and 7 p.m. on Saturday the 23rd.

Tickets are available at fruitporttheater.com . Shows tend to sell out quickly and tickets may not be available for purchase at the door.

The students also encourage guests to consider bringing a hygiene item or monetary gift to donate to benefit Every Woman’s Place.