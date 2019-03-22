Fruitport Community Schools present ‘Legally Blonde the Musical’

FRUITPORT, Mich.-- Theater students at Fruitport Community Schools invite you to their production of Legally Blonde the Musical, on March 22nd and 23rd at the Fruitport Middle School auditorium.
Show times are 7 p.m. on the 22nd and 1:30 and 7 p.m. on Saturday the 23rd.
Tickets are available at fruitporttheater.com. Shows tend to sell out quickly and tickets may not be available for purchase at the door.
The students also encourage guests to consider bringing a hygiene item or monetary gift to donate to benefit Every Woman’s Place.