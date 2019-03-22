‘Go Orange’ for child hunger and Kids’ Food Bakset

Posted 9:27 AM, March 22, 2019, by

Did you know 1 in 5 kids in West Michigan are affected by hunger? Today (Friday, March 22) you can be apart of raising awareness during Kids' Food Basket, 'Go Orange Day'. Everyday Kids' Food Basket provides thousands of sack suppers to kids across West Michigan, food they might otherwise go without. There are several ways you can take part in today, click on the events here or you can simply wear orange to spread the word.

