× Grand Haven DPS: driver of car that hit house had fled traffic stop

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Police say an attempted traffic stop in Grand Haven on Friday night led to a brief police chase – and ended with a car plowing into a house.

The location was Griffin Street at Washington Avenue. It happened around 7:30 p.m.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says in a news release one of its officers attempted to pull a vehicle over on Third Street, near Harbor Island:

“The suspect failed to produce a driver’s license and sped away as the Officer was standing at the driver’s window. Officers pursued the suspect in the area of the BLP SIMS Plant, south on Third Street, and east on Jackson Avenue…”.

DPS director Jeffrey Hawke says in the release the car rolled over and caught on fire, pinning the 68-year-old driver inside the vehicle. His name isn’t being released until formal charges can be read in court.

After the fire was put out and the Grand Haven man pulled out of the wreckage, he was taken to Hackley Hospital in Muskegon, according to the Grand Haven DPS.

It says an investigation revealed the suspect had a stolen license plate, and alcohol and marijuana were factors in the crash.

The DPS says it’ll be requesting charges from the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office of fleeing and eluding police, operating while intoxicated, driving while license suspended, operating a vehicle without insurance, and possession of stolen property.

No one else was injured during the chase and crash.

Grand Haven Township Fire/Rescue and North Ottawa Community Hospital paramedics assisted Grand Haven DPS at the scene.