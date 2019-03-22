Great deals at Cottage & Lakefront Living Show can make life on the water reality

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether it's a calm day on the water fishing, sipping drinks on a pontoon, or flying on a ski boat with the kids on an inner tube, there's one place to get all the latest and greatest gear and deals, Premier Watersports!

Premier Watersports will be at the Cottage and Lakefront Living Show all weekend long, and how customers can make their dream of owning a boat a reality.

The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show will take place on March 22-24.

For a complete list of events and vendors, visit grcottageshow.com.