Hamilton falls to hot-shooting Freeland in state semifinals

Posted 8:04 PM, March 22, 2019, by , Updated at 08:08PM, March 22, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Freeland girls basketball team made 15 of the 25 shots it took in the second half and scored 48 points after the break on its way to beating Hamilton 71-66 in a division two state semifinal Friday night.

The Hawkeyes, which led 31-23 at the half and 51-46 after the third quarter, were led by sophomore AJ Ediger who scored 33 points and grabbed 17 rebounds.

The Falcons finished the game shooting 53% (24-45) and scored 14 more points than any other Hamilton opponent this season.

Senior Bria Schrotenboer added 13 points and 6 rebounds for the Hawkeyes which finish a fabulous season at 25-1.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.