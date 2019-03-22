‘He just wants the best for me’: Henry not bothered by Izzo’s lashing

Posted 10:27 PM, March 22, 2019, by

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Aaron Henry spoke Friday about the tongue lashing he received from Tom Izzo during Thursday's win over Bradley in the NCAA Tournament.

"He just wants the best for me" Henry said.   "You can't be mad at a guy who wants you to do good, when you truly understand him and get to know him as a man and a coach, he wants the best for you that's what he wants.

I was raised like that" Henry continued.  "My parents got on me like that, they're from that generation, I got worse from them, I was prepared for it in the past 18 years so whatever he throws at me I think I can handle."

"I get a kick out of you guys" Izoo said, after Thursday's game.  "Get after someone because you're trying to hold him accountable, I don't know what kind of business you guys are in but I tell you what if I was the head of a newspaper and you didn't do your job, you'd be held accountable and that's the way it is."

Michigan State will play 10-seed Minnesota on Saturday at about 7:45 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.