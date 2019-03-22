‘He just wants the best for me’: Henry not bothered by Izzo’s lashing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Aaron Henry spoke Friday about the tongue lashing he received from Tom Izzo during Thursday's win over Bradley in the NCAA Tournament.

"He just wants the best for me" Henry said. "You can't be mad at a guy who wants you to do good, when you truly understand him and get to know him as a man and a coach, he wants the best for you that's what he wants.

I was raised like that" Henry continued. "My parents got on me like that, they're from that generation, I got worse from them, I was prepared for it in the past 18 years so whatever he throws at me I think I can handle."

"I get a kick out of you guys" Izoo said, after Thursday's game. "Get after someone because you're trying to hold him accountable, I don't know what kind of business you guys are in but I tell you what if I was the head of a newspaper and you didn't do your job, you'd be held accountable and that's the way it is."

Michigan State will play 10-seed Minnesota on Saturday at about 7:45 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena