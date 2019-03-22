× Ionia Co. inmate’s death under investigation

IONIA, Mich. — An inmate at the Ionia County jail died Friday morning after collapsing in a holding cell.

Authorities say 48-year-old Stuart Hill told correctional officers he wasn’t feeling well around 4:53 a.m. Friday morning. At that point, he was put in a holding cell for observation and medical staff was contacted.

Around 5:30 a.m., authorities say Hill collapsed on the floor.

Jail staff attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. He was taken to Sparrow Ionia Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hill’s death remains under investigation and an autopsy has been scheduled.