Learn how to compost trash at upcoming workshop

Before tossing food or yard scraps away, how about composting them instead? Composting may sound intimidating, but Samaritas Senior Living wants to help people sort it all out in an upcoming class through The Academy.

Angela Fox from GreenMichigan.Org will teach helpful tips and tricks for starting and maintaining a healthy composting pile. This workshop is both for at home and business composting. There will be complementary, sustainable wine provided.

"Let's Talk Trash- Composting Workshop" will be at Samaritas Senior Living Grand Rapids on March 28 at 5 p.m.

To sign up, visit samaritas.org/theacademy.