Learn how to compost trash at upcoming workshop

Posted 11:08 AM, March 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:07AM, March 22, 2019

Before tossing food or yard scraps away, how about composting them instead? Composting may sound intimidating, but Samaritas Senior Living wants to help people sort it all out in an upcoming class through The Academy.

Angela Fox from GreenMichigan.Org will teach helpful tips and tricks for starting and maintaining a healthy composting pile. This workshop is both for at home and business composting. There will be complementary, sustainable wine provided.

"Let's Talk Trash- Composting Workshop" will be at Samaritas Senior Living Grand Rapids on March 28 at 5 p.m.

To sign up, visit samaritas.org/theacademy.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.