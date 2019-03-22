Man arrested for trying to steal pipes from elementary school

LAKEVIEW, Mich. – A man is in custody after trying to steal items from a school building during school hours Thursday.

The Montcalm County Undersheriff says that Dustin Wilson is being held on burglary charges.

Lakeview schools superintendent Kyle Hamlin tells FOX 17 that the district was on lockdown for about 90 minutes after a secretary noticed a man walking around the old elementary school building at about 11:30 a.m.

Michigan State Police and Lakeview Police responded and searched the vacant school building with a K-9 unit. They found the man and took him into custody.

Hamlin says that the man had a couple of projectors in his vehicle and was trying to take copper pipes from the boiler room when police found him.