Man flown to hospital after tractor shifts, pins him against truck

ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A malfunction caused a Bobcat tractor to shift Friday afternoon in Van Buren County, and pin a 68-year-old man between the tractor and a pickup truck. But another man came to his rescue just in the nick of time.

It happened around 1 p.m. in Arlington Township, in the 52000 block of M-43. That’s east of Bangor.

Bangor Community Fire Chief Derek Babcock tells FOX in a Facebook message, “The other guy that was there hooked a chain to the Bobcat and pulled it away from him. When he did that, it tipped over after the fact.”

Chief Babcock says some undetermined machine malfunction caused the 6,220-pound tractor to lurch toward the truck, and that’s what pinned the victim.

A medical chopper was summoned to the scene.

“We landed AirCare at the intersection of 52nd and M-43,” says Babcock.

The highway was briefly closed. The victim was flown to Bronson Methodist Hospital. There was no indication on the extent of injuries, but authorities believe they were non-life threatening.