March is Nutrition Month: Tips & tricks to maintain a healthy diet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

March is National Nutrition Month, and our friends at Spectrum Health want to share the many things people can do to be healthier at home and work when it comes to diet and nutrition.

Caren, a registered dietician with Spectrum Health, shares those tips and ways to incorporate them in our daily lives.

Tips:

Include a variety of healthful foods from all of the food groups on a regular basis.

Consider the foods you have on hand before buying more at the store.

Buy only the amount that can be eaten or frozen within a few days and plan ways to use leftovers later in the week.

Be mindful of portion sizes. Eat and drink the amount that’s right for you, as MyPlate encourages us to do.

Continue to use good food safety practices.

Find activities that you enjoy and be physically active most days of the week.

Realize the benefits of healthy eating by consulting with a registered dietitian nutritionist. RDNs can provide sound, easy-to-follow personalized nutrition advice to meet your lifestyle, preferences and health-related needs.

Try these quick tricks for a nutritious boost:

Add fresh greens (like kale) to your morning smoothie.

Mix bok choy into your stir fry.

Roast diced rutabaga with a drizzle of pure maple syrup for a simple side dish.

Swap out red meat for beans or lentils.

Eat leafy greens daily.

Top your vegetables at dinner with a hearty tomato sauce for a cancer-fighting meal.

Get access to recipes and receive information on upcoming nutrition classes at spectrumhealth.org/culinarymedicine.