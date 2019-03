× Muskegon can’t overcome slow start in state semifinal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A 13-2 deficit after the first quarter was too much for the Muskegon girls basketball team to recover from against Southfield A&T in a 54-50 loss in a division one state semifinal.

The Lady Reds (21-5) made just one of 18 shots in the first quarter.

“Just one of those where the lid was on the basket” Muskegon head coach Rodney Walker said. “We couldn’t buy one, I thought we had some good shots and the ball just kind of rolled in and out and just didn’t go in, a couple of those balls go in and I think it would probably be a different game because our confidence would have been a little bit better.”

Muskegon rallied to close to within 52-50 in the final minute but were not able to get any closer.

Alyza Winston led the Lady Reds with 25 points and after the game reflected on the teams great run.

“It’s very memorable” Winston said. “We worked really hard to get here were hoping to get further but it will always mean a lot to me, the coaching staff the players, I will never forget any of it.”

De’shonna Day added 13 points and 7 rebounds for Muskegon.