Northern Lights could extend into Michigan Saturday night

WEST MICHIGAN – Clearing skies and a moderate geomagnetic storm means Michigan may have a look at the Northern Lights this weekend.

The National Weather Service Space Weather Prediction Center has a “moderate geomagnetic storm watch” in effect for March 23 and says the Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, could be visible as far south as southern Illinois and Indiana. The aurora is likely to extend through the state of Michigan and Wisconsin into northern Illinois.

The best time to see the Northern Lights in Michigan will be Saturday night and Sunday morning. Skies are looking to be clear according to the FOX 17 Weather forecast. Northern Michigan could see the aurora Friday night too.

Experts say to best see the Northern Lights, get away from the lights of the city, and look north.