KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The countdown to real summer is underway. Monday, March 25 is Oberon Day.

That’s the day that Bell’s Brewery of Kalamazoo releases their annual summer ale, Oberon. Several area bars and restaurants have special events surrounding the release of the beer.

To help prepare everyone for Monday, Bell’s is offering an online “excuse generator” which sends an email to your boss, family or whoever may impede your enjoyment of an Oberon. Click here to participate.