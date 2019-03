× Police investigating armed robbery in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming police are searching for the suspects involved in an armed robbery Friday afternoon.

Police say a person was robbed around 3:45 p.m. on Prairie Parkway SW in Wyoming by five or six suspects wearing masks. A witness reported seeing the suspects get into a white minivan.

A description of the suspects or the vehicle wasn’t immediately available, but police say the robbery wasn’t believed to be random.