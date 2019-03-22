Police say driver who crashed into Plaster Creek likely died

1300 block of Market SW

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Crews have not been able to find man whose vehicle crashed into Plaster Creek on Sunday, and say they believe he did not survive the crash.

Grand Rapids Police say that a vehicle traveling south on Market Avenue at high speeds Sunday night at about 9:15 p.m. when it crash through a guardrail and off a bridge into Plaster Creek.  Due to high water levels and poor visibility, the vehicle couldn’t been seen from the road. Witnesses told police they didn’t see anyone come out of the creek after the crash.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department River Rescue Squad, Kent County Sheriff Dive Team and Michigan State Police searched for the driver but have not been able to locate him. The vehicle was pulled from Plaster Creek on Monday and it was unoccupied.

Police say that the registered owner of the vehicle was Austin Huisingh, 25, of Hudsonville.  They believe he was the driver and only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.  They also believe he did not survive the crash.

Dangerous river conditions have made searching for Huisingh difficult. The Grand Rapids Fire Department is conducting daily searches of the creek and the Kent County Dive Team will resume their search when flooding subsides.

Anyone with information should contact Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3322 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

 

