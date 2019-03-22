Better Made Snack Chips recalled for possible undeclared ingredient

DETROIT, Mich. — The FDA has announced a Better Made Snack Foods recall of nearly 600 bags of 10 ounce packages of original potato chips.
According to a company press release, the product may contain undeclared milk.
The chips reportedly come in a yellow flexible pouch bag and are marked in the top right corner with the following information:
Lot # 62090431442 thru Lot # 62090431520
Lot # 85100431442 thru Lot # 85100431520
Officials say the packaging will also have the UPC code: 041633063048
The “use-by” date is August 10, 2019.
You can return the item to the store for full refund or call Better Made Snack Foods at (313)-925-4774 Monday through Friday 8:00am to 4:30pm.
No illnesses have been reported.