Round 2 of Dining with Dave brackets underway

Click here to download an updated bracket

FOX 17 – Round 2 of the Dining with Dave bracket begins today with the first round winners taking on a few locations that had first round byes.

Since we didn’t have 64 entries (and had more than 32) we had to make some adjustments to our brackets. With 46 entries, each region had 12 entries and one (the Northern Tier) had 10.

Day 1 of Round 2 will go until 10:00 p.m. Friday and then will pick up again on Monday.

1st round winners that advanced on Thursday were: Fabiano’s of Union City, Amore’ Trattoria Italiana, Curragh Irish Pub (by 1 vote!), and, by default, Silver Star Cafe’ in Grand Rapids. Silver Star Cafe’ was matched against Bar Louie Thursday and it was announced Bar Louie would be closing next month to make way for The Cheesecake Factory.

Grand Rapids Region

Choo Choo Grill and Founders Brewing

Southern Tier

Walldorff Brewpub and Riverdog Tavern

Lakeshore

Turk’s Tavern and Win Tavern 33

Northern Tier

Schuberg’s Bar and Grill and Flo’s Wood Fired Pizza